Sea Trust Wales is officially launching its new VR Experience, which will take you under Pembrokeshire's seas.

Both the experience and a new educational room are part of a new project – Discover Môr, based at the Ocean Lab in Goodwick.

The project aims to connect people of all ages with our marine world, allowing them to learn about the ocean, increasing awareness of the amazing diversity of Pembrokeshire’s seas, and inspiring people to care about the marine environment.

“This is such an exciting project for Sea Trust,” said project manager Holly Dunn.

“The VR Experience is an educational experience increasing access to Pembrokeshire's marine environment.

“Participants are immersed in the underwater world, learning about our marine life, and gaining a new perspective on our ocean.”

The VR Experience can be booked online via www.seatrust.org.uk or at the Sea Trust front desk.

The Discovery Room is free and includes microscopes, a small children’s play corner, and an educational virtual rockpooling activity – Pwll y Môr.

Sea Trust’s education and outreach officer, Nadia, is developing a programme to take the VR Experience to local schools. If you’d like to find out more, then please get in touch by emailing nadia@seatrust.org.uk.

“Thank you to our generous funders The Waterloo Foundation and The National Lottery Community Fund who made the Discover Môr project possible,” said Nadia.

“We’d also like to say a huge thank you to JWJT Media for creating the VR Experience and working hard to film Pembrokeshire’s wonderful marine life over the last several months, to LoJack Images for his photography, and to Celtic Deep for their contribution to filming by taking us out on the boat.

“Our team of maintenance volunteers also deserve a special mention for all their efforts getting the Discovery Room ready, asking for only tea and biscuits in return.”