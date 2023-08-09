The first acts are Italian alt-pop act Sans Soucis, Irish singer-songwriter Susan O’Neill, Welsh rockers Adwaith and Machynlleth triple harpist Cerys Hafana.

They will perform intimate live sets in St Mary’s Church, Cardigan.

This year’s Other Voices Cardigan will be presented by Huw Stephens and all of the headline performances will be aired free on YouTube and screened live to Mwldan’s cinema. There will also be content for S4C and RTE.

There will also be a music trail which will take in 11 venues across Cardigan over the three-day festival.

This trail will showcase the best established and emerging musicians from Wales and Ireland and will have more than 35 artists.

There will be something for everyone, with hip-hop, folk, rock, electronica, RnB, punk, grime, soul and everything in between.

Already announced on the music trail is: Amy Michelle, Angharad, Clibing Trees, Chalk, Dead Method, Fia Moon, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, HMS Morris, Joshua Burnside, Lemoncello, Les SalAmandas, Mace the Great, Mali Hâf, MELLT, Minas, Mount Palomar, Samana, Scustin, Seba Safe, Tara Bandito and Uly.

There will also be a series of discussions and stories and special performances at Clebran – Flowing Tides/Llanw a Thrai/Sruth.

This is where thinkers, writers, historians, musicians, linguists, advocates and policy makers will discuss all things culture, power, representation, the future and more in an imaginative way.

Already announced for this year’s Clebran is: author and broadcaster Jon Gower; harpist Cerys Hafana; associate professor of early modern history – John Gallagher; writer, composer and performer Daf James; writer/director Tracy Spottiswoode; writer, podcaster and journalist Damian Kerlin; journalist and author Richard Fisher; senior lecturer in applied psychology, Dr Sharon Lambert; and historian, writer and reviewer, Christopher Kissane.

Clebran will be at Mwldan in the afternoons and evenings across the three days and more will be announced.

Phillip King, Other Voices founder, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Other Voices back to our home away from home in beautiful Aberteifi this October.

"Other Voices Cardigan and Clebran is the culmination of the collaboration and partnership with our nearest neighbours. It’s a relationship and creative engagement that continues to deepen and strengthen.

“Under the auspices of the joint shared statement by the Irish and Welsh governments, we continue with the building of a cultural bridge between our two remarkable and unique countries.

"This relationship as First Minister Mark Drakeford remarked in Cardigan last year ‘has culture at its soul’. Join us in Cardigan at the end of October, when the music will be wonderful and the conversation provocative and passionate.”

Other Voices Cardigan will be presented by veteran Welsh broadcaster Huw Stephens (Image: Other Voices)

Other Voices Cardigan will take place between October 26-28. Early bird wristbands are on sale at £25, with the price rising to £35 on October 1.

Wristbands provide unlimited access to the music trail events and Clebran sessions and entries to the prize draw to win admission wristbands to the St Mary’s Church performances. For more details and to get tickets, visit www.othervoices.ie