Callum Roberts, now 24, was described by a judge as being “a risk to young girls” when he was made the subject of a subject of a sexual harm prevention order in July 2018.

In July this year, officers attended his address on Priory Avenue in Haverfordwest. Roberts refused to hand over his phone for inspection, which put him in breach of the sexual harm prevention order.

When the officers gained access to Roberts’ phone, they found he had set up accounts in false names on TikTok, Snapchat and Facebook in the previous month. This breached the monitoring requirements that were part of the sexual harm prevention order.

Callum Roberts has been jailed for breaching a sexual harm prevention order. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

The officers also discovered that Roberts had deleted Facebook messages – something that was also banned as part of the order.

Roberts was jailed for two years for each of the breaches, running concurrently. He must also pay a £187 surcharge.