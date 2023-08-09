Jazzmin Francis, 20, of Augustine Way in Haverfordwest, has pleaded guilty to possession of 14.6 grams of cannabis on April 1 last year, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between May 7, 2021 and April 1, 2022.

She denies possession with intent to supply that 14.6 grams cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine during that same time period.

She now faces a trial at Swansea Crown Court.

Opening the case, prosecutor James Hartson told the jury: “Ms Francis has admitted she was a drug dealer.

“She says ‘Yes I am a drug dealer, but I did not deal in cocaine’.

“The prosecution say there is overwhelming evidence that she was dealing in cocaine as well.

“The evidence in support of that comes largely from what was found on her mobile phone.”

The jury heard that police raided the home Francis shared with co-defendant Maximus Goldsworthy in Milford Haven on May 7, 2021, and found 47 grams of cocaine, 433 grams of cannabis, and more than £8,000 in cash.

Mr Hartson said Goldsworthy was charged in relation to this, but none was linked to Francis.

Last year, on April 1, police raided the couple’s home in Fishguard, and recovered 14.6 grams of cannabis and their mobile phones.

A mobile phone belonging to Francis was seized when police raided her new address, in Johnston, on March 1 of this year.

Mr Hartson said the messages portrayed Francis as “effectively a regular one-stop chemist”, appearing to show her “boasting” about the drugs she was selling and talking to customers about prices, as well as “photographs of large bundles of cash”.

One message, to Goldsworthy, read: ‘I thought he was coming to you? And don’t give him any coke Max unless he has cash’, Mr Hartson told the jury.

The prosecution barrister said Francis alleges that she didn’t send the messages relating to dealing cocaine, and that they were sent by Goldsworthy.

The jury heard that Francis received £5,800 in to her bank account from Goldsworthy across 37 transactions between November 2020 and September 2021, while she sent around £1,100 in the opposite direction across 21 transactions.

“That’s not bad for an 18-year-old unemployed woman,” said Mr Hartson. “Almost £6,000 in 10 months.”

The court heard that Francis had a “pretty heavy cannabis habit” at the time of the offences, smoking around “half an ounce a day”.

Goldsworthy, 22, of West Street in Fishguard, and Tom Sibbald, 22, of Anchor Down in Solva, will be sentenced following Francis’ trial.

Goldsworthy pleaded guilty to the possession with intent to supply 14.6g of cannabis charge from April 1, 2022, and admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing criminal property – namely £8,100 in cash – all dating from May 7, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 7, 2021, and April 1, 2022, possession of a firearm on April 1, 2022, possessing criminal property – £4,983.35 in cash, possession with intent to supply 146 tablets of MDMA, and possession with intent to supply 95 grams of cannabis, all from June 24, 2022.

Sibbald admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply – relating to cocaine and cannabis – and possessing criminal property – after being found with £3,060 in cash. These charges are all dated April 1, 2022.

The trial continues.