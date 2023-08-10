Wales’ largest county agricultural event will be held at the Pembrokeshire County Showground on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend, with live entertainment from the Pure West Radio stage, as well as live music, choirs, special guests, competitions, workouts, arts, dance and performances.

There will also be trade stands that hail from all corners of the UK and Ireland as well as a vintage vehicles display, the Andrew Holmes’ Funfair, the Pembrokeshire Food Court, craft and horticulture, an eggs and pigeon show.

There will also be cattle on the Wednesday, children’s calf showing, a children’s equine ring, sheep and pigs showing on the Thursday, horses both days including a showjumping competition and the exciting final of the Arena Eventing and two dog agility arenas.

Pembrokeshire County Council will also have a marquee at the show, providing a one-stop-shop of support and information which is available for residents.

This will include teams from across social services, recruitment, waste and recycling, as well as cabinet members and the chief executive of the council who will be giving out information on a host of innovative projects happening across the county.

The marquee will be opposite the showjumping and equestrian rings in Zone A (Pitch 9).

“Our teams are excited about meeting visitors to the show and having the opportunity to demonstrate what they do – and highlight the wealth of support available along with the wide range of career opportunities we have to offer,” said Will Bramble, the council’s chief executive.

“Following the success of last year’s show, I am looking forward to engaging once again with the rural and wider communities of this fantastic county.

“The County Show is the perfect place to celebrate the amazing produce we have to offer – and to meet new and old friends.

“Please come and visit our marquee and discover more about the support available and our transformational projects, which will improve the lives of our communities and visitors. I look forward to meeting you.”

Other teams in attendance include the Broadband project, Norman Industries and Green Pembrokeshire.

In addition, Foster Care, Carers Support and the recruitment team can advise you on how to start your career in social care and join the team making a real difference to the lives of people in our communities.

Cllr Paul Miller, deputy leader and cabinet member for place, the region and climate change, said: "The County Show is a well-loved and important celebration of rural life in Pembrokeshire, and we are delighted to be part of the event once again.

"Our staff and members will be chatting to lots of people from communities right across Pembrokeshire - please do drop into our stand and say hello - we're looking forward to meeting you.”

For updates and more information on the council services attending the Pembrokeshire County Show, visit the council’s social media accounts.