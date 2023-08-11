Haverfordwest Farmers' Market was named ninth best in the UK behind the likes of similar events in Winchester, Truro and Edinburgh (the top three).

It was one of three farmers markets in Wales to feature inside the top 20 list compiled by HelloFresh.

Cowbridge and Cardiff Riverside Farmers’ Market also featured on the list coming in 6th and 13th place respectively.

HelloFresh analysed everything from how often they occur and how long they last to the number of traders/producers and online ratings in order to come up with their top 20 best farmers markets in the UK.

The best farmers markets in the UK

Winchester Farmers’ Market, Hampshire Truro Farmers Market, Cornwall Edinburgh Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Blackheath Farmers’ Market, South East London Taunton Farmers’ Market, Somerset Cowbridge Farmers’ Market, South Glamorgan, Wales Stirling Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Barnes Farmers’ Market, South London Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market, Pembrokeshire, Wales Stroud Green Market, Gloucestershire Perth Farmers’ Market, central Scotland Causeway Specialty Market, Coleraine, Northern Ireland Cardiff Riverside Farmers' Market, South East Wales Malton Monthly Food Market, North Yorkshire The Garage Farmers’ Market, Nottingham Ripley Farmers’ Market, North Yorkshire Moseley Farmers’ Market, Birmingham Hexham Farmers’ Market, Northumberland Orton Farmers’ Market, Cumbria Barnard Castle Farmers’ Market, County Durham

Haverfordwest Farmers’ Market

Location: Castle Square, Haverfordwest, SA61 2AA

Opening times: Every Friday 9am - 2pm

Google Reviews Rating: 4 stars (73 reviews)

One reviewer wrote: "Lovely, all I can say just lovely xx."

Another added: "Small but just one of each type of shop. Great quality food lovely vibe."

While a third person commented: "Every Friday 9am to 2pm the farmers market is the perfect place for residents and visitors to pickup locally grown vegetables, meat, eggs, cheese, preserves, flowers and more! Meet the local producers and take home some special local products to enjoy."

What to look out for at a farmers market

Senior Chef at HelloFresh, Mimi Morley, explained exactly what you can find at these farmer's markets.

Three farmers' markets in Wales have been named among the best in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

She said: “What can you buy at a farmers market? Typically, farmers markets sell a huge variety of meats, fruit and vegetables.

"This is because it’s fresh produce grown and nurtured in the UK and picked by the highest quality producers before heading to the market.

“Some of the finest meat cuts can be found amongst the trade stands."