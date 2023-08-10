Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information to find Elliot Truelove.

Truelove, from Swansea, could be in the Dyfed-Powys Police force area.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts or which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or online at https://orlo.uk/K9dTJ.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information, quote the reference: 23000672765.