A 30-YEAR-OLD man is wanted by police in connection with “domestic-related offences”.
Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for information to find Elliot Truelove.
Truelove, from Swansea, could be in the Dyfed-Powys Police force area.
Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts or which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or online at https://orlo.uk/K9dTJ.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
When reporting information, quote the reference: 23000672765.
