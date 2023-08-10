Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the Esso Service Station in Cross Hands around 6pm after concerns were raised about the ‘actions of an individual’.

Officers closed the A48 westbound at the turn off before the Cross Hands roundabout and the first two exits on the roundabout were closed.

Diversions were in place for this.

They also evacuated the service station and neighbouring properties as a precaution whilst the individual was detained and taken for appropriate medical assistance.

The road and service station were reopened around 10pm.

A statement by Dyfed-Powys Police read: “We were called to the Esso Service Station in Crosshands just before 6pm on Wednesday evening, 9th August, to concerns raised about the actions of an individual.

“We thank the public for their patience while we dealt with the incident.”