It comes after the retailer shared that it has administrators appointed after failing to secure a rescue deal.

With over 400 stores it will see over 12,000 jobs across the UK put at risk at Wilko.

Previously, Wilko filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court.

In an open letter, Mark Jackson said: “Over the past six months Wilko has been very open that we’ve been considering options to accelerate a turnaround plan given that we needed to make significant changes to the way we operate to restore confidence and stabilise our business.

“We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”

Wilko collapses into administration

Wilko had agreed on a deal to borrow £40 million from restructuring specialist Hilco after posting significant losses.

Also earlier this year the brand hired advisers from PwC in a bid to find a buyer and secure fresh funding.

However, a few weeks ago Wilko Chief Executive Officer Mark Jackson shared that the company had “no choice” but to file for potential insolvency.

The Wilko stores at risk of closing in the UK are:

Aberdare (1 store)

Abergavenny (1)

Accrington (1)

Acocks Green (1)

Acton (1)

Aldershot (1)

Alfreton (1)

Alnwick (1)

Altrincham (1)

Ammanford (1)

Andover (1)

Arnold (1)

Ashford (1)

Ashington (1)

Ashton-Under-Lyne (1)

Aylesbury (1)

Ayr (1)

Banbury (1)

Barking (1)

Barnsley (3)

Barnstaple (1)

Barrow In Furness (1)

Barry (1)

Basildon (1)

Basingstoke (1)

Bedford (2)

Bedminster (1)

Belper (1)

Beverley (1)

Bexleyheath (1)

Bicester (1)

Biggleswade (1)

Birkenhead (1)

Birmingham (3)

Bishop Auckland (1)

Bishops Stortford (1)

Blackburn (1)

Blackpool (1)

Blackwood (1)

Bletchley (1)

Blyth (1)

Bognor Regis (1)

Bolton (2)

Bordon (1)

Boston (1)

Bournemouth (2)

Bradford (1)

Brentwood (1)

Bridgend (2)

Bridgwater (1)

Brigg (1)

Brighouse (1)

Bristol (3)

Bromley (1)

Brownhills (1)

Burgess Hill (1)

Burnley (1)

Burton Upon Trent (1)

Bury (1)

Bury St Edmunds (1)

Camberley (1)

Cambridge (1)

Canterbury (1)

Cardiff (3)

Carlisle (1)

Carmarthen (1)

Castle Douglas (1)

Chatham (1)

Chelmsford (1)

Cheltenham (1)

Chepstow (1)

Chester (1)

Chester Le Street (1)

Chesterfield (1)

Chippenham (1)

Clacton On Sea (1)

Cleethorpes (1)

Cleveleys (1)

Clowne (1)

Clydebank (1)

Coalville (1)

Cockermouth (1)

Colchester (1)

Corby (1)

Coventry (2)

Cowley (1)

Cramlington (1)

Crawley (1)

Crewe (1)

Cwmbran (1)

Dagenham (1)

Darlington (1)

Dartford (1)

Denton (1)

Derby (3)

Dereham (1)

Devizes (1)

Dewsbury (1)

Didcot (1)

Doncaster (2)

Driffield (1)

Droitwich (1)

Dudley (1)

Dunstable (1)

Durham (1)

East Ham (1)

Eastbourne (2)

Eccles (1)

Edinburgh (1)

Ellesmere Port (1)

Ely (1)

Epsom (1)

Exeter (1)

Falkirk (1)

Falmouth (1)

Fareham (1)

Farnborough (1)

Ferndown (1)

Folkestone (1)

Gainsborough (1)

Gateshead (2)

Gillingham (1)

Gloucester (1)

Gravesend (1)

Grays (2)

Great Malvern (1)

Great Yarmouth (2)

Greenock (1)

Greenwich (1)

Grimsby (2)

Halesowen (1)

Halifax (1)

Hamilton (1)

Hanley (1)

Harlow (1)

Harrow (1)

Hartlepool (1)

Havant (1)

Haverfordwest (1)

Hayes (1)

Hemel Hempstead (1)

Hereford (1)

High Wycombe (1)

Hinckley (1)

Hitchin (1)

Holyhead (1)

Horsham (1)

Hounslow (1)

Hucknall (1)

Huddersfield (1)

Hull (2)

Huntingdon (1)

Huyton (1)

Ilford (1)

Ilkeston (1)

Ipswich (1)

Irvine (1)

Jarrow (1)

Kenilworth (1)

Kent (2)

Kettering (1)

Kidderminster (1)

Kings Lynn (1)

Kingston Upon Thames (1)

Kingston Upon Hull (1)

Kingswood (1)

Knowle (1)

Lancaster (1)

Leamington Spa (1)

Leeds (7)

Leek (1)

Leicester (5)

Leigh (1)

Leighton Buzzard (1)

Letchworth (1)

Lewisham (1)

Lichfield (1)

Lincoln (1)

Liverpool (3)

Livingston (1)

Llandudno (1)

Llanelli (1)

London (9)

Long Eaton (1)

Loughborough (1)

Louth (1)

Lowestoft (1)

Luton (1)

Maidenhead (1)

Maidstone (1)

Manchester (4)

Mansfield (1)

Market Drayton (1)

Market Harborough (1)

Matlock (1)

Melton Mowbray (1)

Merthyr Tydfil (1)

Middlesbrough (1)

Middlesex (1)

Mildenhall (1)

Milton Keynes (1)

Morriston (1)

Motherwell (1)

Neath (1)

Nelson (1)

Newark (1)

Newbury (1)

Newcastle (1)

Newcastle Under Lyme (1)

Newcastle Upon Tyne (3)

Newport (1)

Newton Abbot (1)

Newton Aycliffe (1)

Newton-Le-Willows (1)

North Shields (1)

Northallerton (1)

Northampton (3)

Northfield (1)

Norwich (1)

Nottingham (9)

Nuneaton (1)

Oakham (1)

Orpington (1)

Oswestry (1)

Pembroke Dock (1)

Penge (1)

Perry Barr (1)

Peterborough (2)

Peterlee (1)

Plymouth (1)

Pontefract (1)

Pontypool (1)

Poole (1)

Port Talbot (1)

Porthmadog (1)

Portsmouth (1)

Preston (2)

Pwllheli (1)

Rainham (1)

Ramsgate (1)

Reading (1)

Redcar (1)

Redditch (1)

Redhill (1)

Redruth (1)

Retford (1)

Rhyl (1)

Ripley (1)

Romford (1)

Rotherham (1)

Rowley Regis (1)

Royal Kingston Upon Thames (1)

Rugby (1)

Rugeley (1)

Runcorn (1)

Rushden (1)

Sale (1)

Salford (1)

Scarborough (1)

Scunthorpe (1)

Seaham (1)

Selby (1)

Sheffield (6)

Shipley (1)

Shirley (1)

Shrewsbury (1)

Sittingbourne (1)

Skegness (1)

Skelmersdale (1)

Slough (1)

Solihull (1)

South Shields (1)

Southampton (1)

Southend On Sea (1)

Southport (1)

Spalding (1)

St Albans (1)

St Austell (1)

St Helens (1)

Stafford (1)

Stamford (1)

Stevenage (1)

Stockport (1)

Stockton On Tees (1)

Stoke-On-Trent (1)

Stourbridge (1)

Stratford (1)

Strood (1)

Stroud (1)

Sunderland (1)

Sutton (1)

Sutton-In-Ashfield (1)

Swanley (1)

Swansea (1)

Swindon (2)

Tamworth (2)

Taunton (1)

Telford (2)

Thetford (1)

Tipton (1)

Torquay (1)

Trowbridge (1)

Truro (1)

Uttoxeter (1)

Uxbridge (1)

Wakefield (2)

Wallasey (1)

Walsall (2)

Walthamstow (1)

Walton On Thames (1)

Warrington (1)

Washington (1)

Waterlooville (1)

Watford (1)

Wellingborough (1)

Wembley (1)

West Drayton (1)

West Ealing (1)

Weston-Super-Mare (1)

Weymouth (1)

Whitehaven (1)

Widnes (1)

Wigan (1)

Wimbledon (1)

Winsford (1)

Woking (1)

Wolverhampton (1)

Wood Green (1)

Woolwich (1)

Worcester (1)

Workington (1)

Worksop (2)

Worthing (1)

Wrexham (1)

Wythenshawe (1)

Yeovil (1)

York (1)

Wilko has not yet confirmed if stores will close.