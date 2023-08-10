OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members take stunning pictures across Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,900 members who regularly post great pictures of the local scenery, wildlife, landmarks and events.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Up river to Carew CastleUp river to Carew Castle (Image: Philip Haskett-Smith (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Bee on flowerBee on flower (Image: Clare Miles (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Watching waves at Broad HavenWatching waves at Broad Haven (Image: Nicholas John Page (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Duck and ducklings at Pembroke MillpondDuck and ducklings at Pembroke Millpond (Image: Claire Hodges (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Defensible BarracksDefensible Barracks (Image: Melfyn Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: TenbyTenby (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Inside treeInside tree (Image: Marc Evans (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

