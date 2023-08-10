National Grid Electrcity Distribution has applied to raise the height of a number of poles across Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire to ensure that the statutory safety clearances are maintained.

The applications were submitted to Carmarthenshire County Council (reference number: PL/05608) and Pembrokeshire County Council (reference number: 22/859/OHL) and each refers to a number of poles around the Whitland, Llanddewi Velfrey, Narberth and Wiston areas.

The locations of the poles for the Carmarthenshire application are:

Existing pole A121 at grid reference 220659,2179250, which is to increase the height by 19.19 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A123 at grid reference 220277,217270, which is to increase the height by 15.13 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A124 at grid reference 220107,217279, which is to increase the height by 14.04 per cent to 13m.

Existing pole A131 at grid reference 219067,217064, which is to increase the height by 26.72 per cent to 14.7m.

The locations of the poles for the Pembrokeshire application are:

Existing pole A168 at grid reference 213568,215545, which is to increase the height by 32.43 per cent to 14.7m.

Existing pole A169 at grid reference 213424,215540, which is to increase the height by 15.04 per cent to 13m.

Existing pole A170 at grid reference 213247,215534, which is to increase the height by 16.67 per cent to 14.7m.

Existing pole A171 at grid reference 213076,215527, which is to increase the height by 11.11 per cent to 13m.

Existing pole A172 at grid reference 212896,215522, which is to increase the height by 17.09 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A173 at grid reference 212738,215517, which is to increase the height by 15.13 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A174 at grid reference 212572,215512, which is to increase the height by 17.09 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A175 at grid reference 212392,215506, which is to increase the height by 16.10 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A176 at grid reference 212238,215499, which is to increase the height by 10.48 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A202 at grid reference 208502,215321, which is to increase the height by 19.13 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A203 at grid reference 208312,215335, which is to increase the height by 10.48 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A213 at grid reference 207209,216077, which is to increase the height by 20.18 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A216 at grid reference 206965,216361, which is to increase the height by 24.58 per cent to 14m.

Existing pole A243 at grid reference 202877,216997, which is to increase the height by 19.13 per cent to 13.7m.

Existing pole A245 at grid reference 202567,217100, which is to increase the height by 17.60 per cent to 14m.

The full plans can be viewed online at the relevant council website using the above planning references or by visiting the council offices.

Anyone wishing to make a representation relating to the plans must make the representations in writing to Rachel Price, National Grid Electricity Distribution, Glan y Tawe, Millbrook Drive, Swansea Vale, SA7 0AB before August 30.