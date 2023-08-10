Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a crash on the A477 near the Neyland roundabout at around 5.25pm on August 10.

The crash involved a white Peugeot camper van and a black Honda motorcycle.

The motorbike rider was taken to hospital, but their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, a police spokesperson said.

The road was closed for several hours, before it was re-opened shortly before 9.45pm.

“Police attended a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the roundabout at Neyland at about 5.25pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2023,” said the spokesperson.

“A white Peugeot camper van and a black Honda motorcycle were involved in the collision.

“The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

When reporting information on this incident, quote the reference: DP-20230809-333.