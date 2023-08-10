The Cardigan River & Food Festival returns on 19 August between 10am and 5pm.

The festival was set up to celebrate the quality and diversity of food and drink producers in the immediate locality and wider Wales region, stimulating trade and social activity in the town.

It was founded by Menter Aberteifi, a grass roots, not for profit organisation, based in Cardigan that is dedicated to regenerating the area for the benefit of the community.

The festival has since evolved into a widely anticipated and established community event.

It attracts more than 6,000 visitors annually, with up to 16,000 people recorded in Cardigan. It also puts on a free park and ride facility to help people reach the festival fun.

Over the years the festival has grown dramatically and is now held in the centrally located Quay St car park.

The site hub is the Food Court – a large marquee surrounded by street food stalls and cocktail bars, adjacent to the river, with seating provided for up to 100 people and a fully equipped stage.

From here, a varied programme of local musicians and performers, food talks and demos, entertain the crowds throughout the day.

The upper-level Food Market features a wide range of stalls selling exclusively Welsh produced food and drink and some local crafts.

There is also a mixture of presentations and participatory workshops for adults and children.

On the River Teifi we showcase boat trips, RNLI demonstrations, professional paddle boarding and water-based spectacles that partner numerous local charities and organisations.

The festival continues to grow and diversify. It draws interest from an increasing number of new businesses that focus on sustainability, nutrition and local produce, and for many traders this event provides crucial income.

They feedback on its distinctly welcoming atmosphere and that it is the highlight of their festival year. Many exhibitors have returned annually since the festival’s inception in 1999.

For further information about the 2023 festival visit: www.cardigan-food-festival.com or follow us on Facebook here: www.facebook.com/CardiganFoodFestival.