Jazzmin Francis, 20, denies possession with intent to supply cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

She has pleaded guilty to an alternative possession charge for the cannabis, as well as being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Defence barrister Alycia Carpanini asked about a series of messages recovered by police from Francis’ phone.

One message to her Snapchat account read: ‘Have you got a G girl xxx’, while another asked 'Can you ask Max can he sort 0.2' - which she agreed referred to 0.2 grams of cocaine.

“Me and Max [Goldsworthy] were in a relationship and people would message me to try and get hold of anything Max had,” she said.

She was asked about several other drug-related messages and photographs, but denied having sent or taken them.

“This message was replied to by Max as there are no kisses,” she said in response to one.

James Hartson, prosecuting, asked why there were no kisses on a message Francis admitted to sending to her aunt about chasing up money owed to Goldsworthy.

“Me and my aunty aren’t that close,” she said.

She told the jury a picture of “a wad of cash and a number of notes” was taken by her, but that the money had been made through dog breeding and she was sending it to a friend who also bred dogs and had said it was “a good way for making money”.

Francis was asked about the £5,806 transferred to her account from Goldsworthy’s between November 2020 and September 2021, and the £1,097.30 which went the other way between January 2021 and September 2021.

She told the jury that Goldsworthy had access to her bank account, and had her bank card “most of the time”.

“I didn’t know my bank account was being used for anything. I didn’t have online banking at the time so I couldn’t check what had been going through the account.

“I didn’t have any income.”

James Hartson, prosecution, accused Francis, of Augustine Way in Haverfordwest, of ”trying to pull the wool over the jury’s eyes”, and put to her that it was “easy” to put the blame on her co-defendant. She denied this.

Asking about the back transfers, Mr Hartson said: “Was that your share of the profits? For putting him in touch with so many customers?”

She denied this, adding that if she had access to the money she would have left Goldsworthy.

Francis told the jury that Goldsworthy was “controlling”, and that she had written down the passwords to her social media accounts on the notes app on her own phone so he could access them as “he didn’t trust me”.

“Max would ask me to not be in the room when his friends would come over or his associates,” she said. “They would be talking about things I had no knowledge of. I would be in the back bedroom.”

Francis said she was “heavily addicted” to cocaine at the time and would take half a gram to a gram a day.

“I didn’t have a job so was at home and able to smoke [cannabis] all day every day,” she added.

When asked about the 14.6 grams of cannabis she was found with on April 1 last year, she said it was “owned jointly” between her and Goldsworthy, and they would have smoked that much together in one day.

Mr Hartson asked how she could afford her drug habit – estimated to be costing between £750 and £1,500 a month.

“I couldn’t afford that. That’s why I was with Max,” she said.

“You were one of the go-to drug dealers in Haverfordwest, weren’t you?” asked Mr Hartson.

“I never left the house,” she replied. “I never went anywhere. I had anxiety.”

Goldsworthy, 22, of West Street in Fishguard, has pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, two counts of possessing criminal property and possession of a firearm on April 1, 2022, possession with intent to supply MDMA

Tom Sibbald, 22, of Anchor Down in Solva, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, and possessing criminal property.

They will be sentenced following Francis’ trial.

The trial continues.