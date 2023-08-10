An appeal has gone out for a young woman missing from her home in the Lampeter area since last night.
Lily is around 5”6 tall, of small build and has collar length, curly, mousy brown hair, it is understood that she dyed her hair red before she went missing.
Dyfed-Powys Police believe she is travelling using taxis, buses or trains and could have made her way to Newport, Gwent.
Lily also has links in Carmarthen and Aberaeron.
If you have seen Lily or have information that might help police find her contact Dyfed-Powys Police by direct messaging them on social media; through the website https://orlo.uk/l7kJ2; by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or ringing 101 with the reference: DP-20230810-034.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
