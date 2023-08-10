Friends of Crymych Health Centre (Cyfeillion Gofal Iechyd Crymych) presented its final cheque of £4,599 to Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The funds will go toward Crymych Health Centre and district nurses for the benefit of the local patients, as the money has been donated by the local community for the benefit of patients in Crymych and the surrounding area.

“After over 30 years of fundraising towards the local health centre, unfortunately, the Friends of Crymych Health Centre has come to an end,” said Hywel Lewis, committee member.

“Over the years, we’ve bought beds, wheelchairs and numerous other pieces of medical equipment to aid nurses in their care of their patients in the local community.

“During the 30 years we have raised more than £30,000, which included donations from families in memory of their loved ones.

"Due to the age of the committee members, we have decided to call it a day and have transferred the remaining money to Pembrokeshire Community Services.

“May we take this opportunity to thank all the local people who supported us during this time and also say a huge thank you to the nurses and doctors for their dedication towards the patients over the years.”

Joanne Riggs, business service manager for primary community and mental health services, said: “From all of the health board staff at Bro Preseli Resource Centre and the Pembrokeshire Community Team, a huge thank you to Cyfeillion Gofal Iechyd Crymych for their dedication to fundraising for the centre for the past 30 years.

“Thanks to their kind and generous support, the heath board has purchased various items and this has in turn helped to support local patients and the community. We are very grateful for this last donation, which will be put to very good use for the benefit of the local community”.

The local community will be able to continue to support services and activities above and beyond core NHS expenditure in their area by fundraising and donating via Hywel Dda Health Charities.

For more details about the NHS charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk