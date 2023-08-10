A MAN who avoided prison after assaulting a woman in Haverfordwest breached the terms of his suspended sentence by not showing up for his unpaid work.
Justin Raines, 40, was sentenced at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 5 for the assault – which took place on December 30.
He was handed a 16-week sentence, suspended for two years, and must pay £85 in costs.
However, Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court heard that Raines, now of Chestnut Way in Milford Haven, failed to attend his unpaid work placements on June 11 and July 2.
He admitted the breach at court on August 7.
Raines was fined £150 for the breach, and was ordered to pay £60 in costs.
