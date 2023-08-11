Jazzmin Francis, 20, had previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis between May 7, 2021 and April 1 last year, as well as possession of 14.6 grams of cannabis on April 1, 2022.

She denied a charge of possession with intent to supply the 14.6 grams of cannabis, as well as a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Following a two-day trial, the jury returned in less than an hour and found Francis not guilty of both charges.

The court heard that Francis had been in a relationship with her co-defendant – Maximus Goldsworthy – at the time of the offences.

The jury heard that police raided the home Francis shared with Goldsworthy in Milford Haven on May 7, 2021, and found 47 grams of cocaine, 433 grams of cannabis, and more than £8,000 in cash.

Prosecutor James Hartson said Goldsworthy was charged in relation to this, but admitted none was linked to Francis.

Last year, on April 1, police raided the couple’s home in Fishguard, and recovered 14.6 grams of cannabis and their mobile phones.

A mobile phone belonging to Francis was seized when police raided her new address, in Johnston, on March 1 of this year.

On the phone were a series of drug-related messages.

Francis told the court that Goldsworthy had sent the messages, and that he was “controlling” and had told her to write down all the passwords to her social media accounts to give him access as “he didn’t trust [her]”.

The jury heard that Francis received £5,806 in to her bank account from Goldsworthy across 37 transactions between November 2020 and September 2021, while £1,097.30 was sent in the opposite direction across 21 transactions between January and September 2021.

She said Goldsworthy had access to her bank account, and had her bank card “most of the time”.

“I didn’t know my bank account was being used for anything. I didn’t have online banking at the time so I couldn’t check what had been going through the account,” she said.

“I didn’t have any income.”

Judge Huw Rees thanked the jury for the attention they gave the case.

He approved an application for a pre-sentence report, and granted Francis bail until her sentencing – where Goldsworthy, 22, of West Street in Fishguard, and Tom Sibbald, 22, of Anchor Down in Solva, will also be sentenced.

Goldsworthy pleaded guilty to the possession with intent to supply 14.6g of cannabis charge from April 1, 2022, and admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as possessing criminal property – namely £8,100 in cash – all dating from May 7, 2021.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 7, 2021, and April 1, 2022, possession of a firearm on April 1, 2022, possessing criminal property – £4,983.35 in cash, possession with intent to supply 146 tablets of MDMA, and possession with intent to supply 95 grams of cannabis, all from June 24, 2022.

Sibbald admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply – relating to cocaine and cannabis – and possessing criminal property – after being found with £3,060 in cash. These charges are all dated April 1, 2022.