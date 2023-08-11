Earlier this week, a Facebook post from Richard Thomas revealed that a 'memorial' to popular Harry Potter character Dobby on Freshwater West had seen items removed

The socks were a tribute to house elf Dobby, who in the novel is freed from servitude after his evil owner, Lucius Malfoy, is tricked into gifting him a sock. Dobby wears the sock until his death.

The location is where the production of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1” filmed Dobby’s death scene.

After Harry Potter fans erected a memorial for Dobby at the filming location, many more fans were inspired to visit Freshwater West beach and leave socks at the site.

Fans have also left pebbles, crosses, and even a statue was put in place, but this was removed shortly afterwards.

What many know Dobby's shrine to look like, but it is now cleaned up and people are urged to not add to it. (Image: Rosemary Rees (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Last year concerns about high visitor numbers and pollution had led to a survey on the possible relocation of the 'memorial' to the beloved character.

In November 2022, Natural Trust Cymru said that following a consultation with locals and visitors, the shrine could stay "in the immediate term".

They have asked visitors to not add anything more to the shrine, citing concerns about the sensitive nature of the beach – which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The Trust also pleaded with visitors to just admire it and take photos, rather than add to it, to lessen the impact on the environment.

The cleaner shrine. (Image: Richard Thomas)

A spokesperson for National Trust said: “Freshwater West is a Sire of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), and the area is home to grey seals, harbour porpoise, and some of the largest populations of seabirds in the world.

“We love welcoming visitors and we’re asking them to help us look after the landscape by only taking photos when visiting the memorial to Dobby.

"Items like socks, trinkets, and paint chips from painted pebbles can enter the marine environment and food chain and put wildlife at risk.

“National Trust Cymru staff and volunteer COASTodians monitor and carry out regular beach cleans, removing artificial and plastic objects to reduce danger to marine wildlife, as do other local voluntary, community-based groups and individuals.”