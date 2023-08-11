Honeypot Hill Cottage, in Marros, Pendine, has not been used as a home since before the 1950s and is classed as abandoned but a Pembrokeshire woman is hoping to bring it back into use.

Joanne Howells, of Saundersfoot, has submitted a planning application to Carmarthenshire County Council to reinstate the abandoned dwelling on the 0.03 hectare site.

In the plans, Ms Howells includes the materials that are planned to be used, with the walls remaining from stone, a new slate and standing seam lean-to roof, retaining existing timber windows and installing timber doors.

Currently, there is a boundary of a partial dry stone wall which will be replaced with native hedgerow and post and rail fencing to define the curtilage boundary and there will be a stone vehicle access.

A structural report accompanying the application states that the original roof had been removed for safety reasons and that the remaining parts of the home are structurally sound and can be restored to a private home, with some bits needing touching up.

The full plans can be seen at www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/planningapplications and searching for the reference PL/06370.

Any comments relating to the application can be made via the above link, by emailing planningconsultations@carmarthenshire.gov.uk or by writing to Planning Services, Civic Offices, Crescent Road, Llandeilo, SA19 6HW.

If using the latter two ways, the reference number must be included in the representation and representations must be received by August 24.