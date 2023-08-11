Haverfordwest-born Salter, 30, will be leaving Glamorgan Cricket Club at the end of the 2023 season, a decade after making his first-class debut at Swansea in 2013.

The all-rounder, an off-spinner, took his first, first-class wicket by dismissing Shiv Thakor with his first ball.

The former Milford Haven School pupil's one-day debut for the club came a year earlier in 2012, and he had a prominent role in the following season, which saw Glamorgan make the final in the one-day competition at Lords.

He has currently played 226 games for Glamorgan across all formats, including being a key performer in the 2021 Royal London Cup campaign, which saw him named man of the match as Glamorgan won their first trophy for 16 years.

“I am walking away from the game after a decade with memories to last a lifetime," said the cricket star from St Ishmaels.

"Coming to the realisation that my career is drawing to a close, the overriding emotion is one of gratitude.

"Ever since those backyard matches with my brother it was my dream to play for Glamorgan and I have many people to thank for making that dream a reality.

“So just like my time as an opening batsman, I’ll keep this short and sweet.

“None of this would’ve been possible without my parents’ unselfish sacrifice and dedication.

"From the financial demand of travelling the country to the emotional stress of sharing all the tough days.

“What cricket demands both mentally and physically, it repays in friendships and life opportunities which can’t be replicated anywhere else.

"Thank you to the club for giving a young off-spinner from Pembrokeshire the chance to play around the world, to teammates for sharing the adventure and to opponents for making those average balls look better.

“Finally thank you to the fans for creating some unforgettable atmospheres, none more so than the One Day Cup final in Trent Bridge. I will cherish that moment forever.”

Mark Wallace, Glamorgan's director of cricket, said: “Andrew has been a hugely popular member of the squad during his time with Glamorgan and has had a significant influence both on and off the field.

“The roles he played in our two most recent one-day finals are examples of his character and appetite for the occasion, and his man-of-the-match performance at Trent Bridge will live long in the memory.

“He has always taken huge pride in playing for Glamorgan, selflessly putting the team first at all times, and embodied the spirit of representing the club as a role model to others.

“His passion for developing horizons outside the game has always been inspiring and we wish him the very best as he moves on to focus on these endeavours away from the field of play.”

Andrew says he will be focusing on investments and opportunities outside of cricket, including Baffle Culture, a motorcycle themed brand he co-founded which has grown through social media to its current location Baffle Haus on the outskirts of Abergavenny.

The start-up gave Andrew the Professional Cricketers Association’s Futures Award in 2020.