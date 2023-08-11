Dr David Hanna, paediatric emergency consultant at the University Hospital of Wales said: “It’s simple, slower speeds save lives! Every year in Wales we see the devastating impacts road traffic collisions have on children and their families.

"They are the biggest single cause of serious injury in children who are typically walking or cycling.”

His words came ahead of the introduction of the default 20mph speed limit on restricted roads across Wales, which comes into force on Sunday, September 17.

Research has shown that 20 people are killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads each week, with more than 1,000 people either killed or seriously affected by crashes each year.

Dr Hanna said children are more at risk than adults. He said: “Children have less road awareness than adults and can be difficult to see.

"They also tend to be struck higher on the body than adults due to their smaller height, and more likely to suffer severe injuries as a result.

"So the 20mph limit will help reduce the number of collisions and severity of injuries.”

The Welsh Government referenced international evidence that shows a person is around five times more likely to be killed when hit by a vehicle travelling at 30mph compared to 20mph.

Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, said: “We’re now just over a month away from the biggest change in community safety we have seen in Wales for a generation. Reducing speeds not only saves lives, but helps us to build stronger, safer communities.

“Evidence from across the world shows that vehicle speed is one of the main reasons why people do not walk or cycle, with one in three Welsh adults saying that 20mph would increase their likelihood to walk or cycle more.

“So, not only will slower speeds save lives and reduce injuries, it will also help to keep people healthier and reduce the burden on the NHS.”

Dr Sarah Jones, consultant in environment public health, Public Health Wales, said: “Making the change from 30mph to 20mph could result in 40% fewer collisions every year, with 6 to 10 lives saved and between 1200 to 2000 people avoiding injury.

"In casualty prevention this would save an estimated £92m in the first year alone.”