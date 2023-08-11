Cymdeithas Aredig Ceredigion have taken up the challenge of running the championships on behalf of the Welsh Ploughing Association on 9 September.

They have returned to the same seaside location of the University of Wales, Aberystwyth owned farm of Morfa Mawr, Llanon as they previously did in 2012.

The Welsh Ploughing Association was first set up in 1958 to hold an annual All Wales Ploughing and Hedging Championships to help encourage ploughing and hedging within the Principality.

The Championships will be the 63rd running of the contest, is being sponsored by Castell Howell Foods, and will also include the Six Nations Vintage Ploughing Championships and will showcase the skills of the various styles used by the ploughmen with tractors, of both vintage and modern.

Sam Jones of Trefeglwys with his Nuffield Universal Three (Image: All Wales Ploughing & Hedging Championships)

Also on display will be the beautiful traditional relaxing sight of horse ploughing.

There will be the variety of hedging styles on show as well as fencing competitions.

As an added attraction to celebrate the countryside, the organisers are hoping to have a static display of steamers, stationary engines, veteran tractors and implements, cars and motorcycles.

The Championships kicks off on Friday, 8 September with the traditional church service of ‘Blessing the Plough’ at St Restitutus Church, Llanrhystud, Ceredigion at 7pm before the traditional ploughman’s supper.

The action starts on Saturday, 9 September, and entry is free for children under 16 and the admission fee for adults is £10.