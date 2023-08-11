Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – has used donations from members of the public to fund training for one of the health board’s nurses.

Janet Bower is a neuro-oncology clinical nurse specialist who supports and cares for people diagnosed with a primary brain tumour across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

She has carried out online training in Prescribing Lifestyle Medicine thanks to the funding.

Lifestyle medicine is focused on preventative healthcare and self-care including nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connections.

The course will train Janet in personalised care and lifestyle medicine principles and support her to grow her confidence in applying lifestyle medicine in a practical way.

Janet said: “I’m incredibly grateful that charitable funds have allowed me to undergo the Prescribing Lifestyle Medicine training. The training has supported me in responding to challenges people face that fall outside of the typical treatment-related side effects.

“For example, many brain tumour patients are affected by fatigue, poor diabetes control, lack of sleep, reduced exercise and loss of confidence.

"This course will train me to assess for the broader issues that affect people and provide actionable advice to improve their quality of life.

“The challenge of caring for people with brain tumours is that treatment options can be limited and come with challenging side effects. Completion of this course has meant that I can offer people another option that meets their individual needs alongside any conventional treatment.”

