Pembrokeshire County Council’s Maes Ingli housing development, when complete, will provide a combination of one and two-bedroomed apartments in a new sheltered housing building, together with communal areas for residents.

The latest stage has seen initial concept designs for the scheme presented to the council’s Housing Development Team, following the appointment of a multidisciplinary design consultant.

Councillor Jon Harvey, cabinet member for planning and housing delivery, said: “The appointment of the multi-disciplinary consultants (Gleeds) by the council is a significant step forward in the delivery of this much needed sheltered accommodation scheme in Newport.

“While there has been some delay in the delivery programme of this scheme, the understanding and patience of the community and returning tenants has been much appreciated.

“Maes Ingli is one of a number of planned council housing developments that this administration is committed to delivering which will increase the supply of affordable housing throughout the county.”

This scheme will provide a new older persons’ sheltered housing building that will include around 19 apartments, although final numbers are still being explored.

With a combination of one- and two-bedroom apartments, this new building will provide self-contained homes for independent living and communal areas for residents.

An option incorporating a multi-purpose function room for potential use by the community is also being considered.

In the coming months, there will be a community engagement event, inviting the community to meet with the development team, view conceptual plans, ask questions and provide valuable feedback that the council can consider in final designs.

The council says that a ‘fabric first’ building design will strive to maximise energy efficiency resulting in reduced home running costs and comfort.

The building will also meet the Welsh Development Quality Requirements and Lifetime Homes Requirements, providing homes that will meet the needs of residents into later life, while being respectful of the historic landscape of the area.

Landscaping will ensure that the development is in keeping with the community and amenity access for Newport. Consideration of biodiversity and sustainable drainage requirements will be included in any planting of communal and green spaces.

“The next stage of this development, the concept design, will provide greater clarity to the project that will include the initial assessment of utility infrastructure,” said a council spokesperson.

“Subject to planning submission and consideration in spring/early summer 2024, it is hoped that this development will be complete during winter 2025.”

The PCC Housing Services pages at facebook.com/PCCHousing will provide further development updates.

If you have any queries about the development, you can contact the customer liaison team via housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or by phoning 01437 764551.