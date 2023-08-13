Seren Cole and her family raised £2,640 for Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board – after she received care that she says is ‘the reason I am still here today.’

Last December, Seren fell critically ill and was given treatment for pneumonia, streptococcus A, influenza and sepsis at Withybush General Hospital.

After her recovery, she set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the intensive care unit (ICU), acute clinical decision unit (ACDU) and same day emergency care (SDEC) at Withybush.

Seren said: “The continued care and dedication of the staff at Withybush General Hospital is the reason I am still here today, and nothing could ever express the depth of our gratitude.

“Hopefully the funds and gifts will go towards providing some well-earned respite for staff and comfort the patients.”

Kathy Coates, senior sister on ACDU, said: “On behalf of all the units we would like to say a huge thank you to Seren and her family and friends for raising money and purchasing items to support patients and staff on the units. It was very kind of you and much appreciated by us all.”

