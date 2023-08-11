Mr Owens died last month at the age of 98. One of Wales’ last D-Day veterans, he shared his wartime experiences with the world as part of an award-winning ITV documentary, Lest We Forget.

Ted’s funeral took place in Pembroke Dock, with a second service at Narberth crematorium.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” said his niece Gloria Elford. “A really fitting send off.”

The cortege was led by a fire engine to pay tribute to Ted’s fire fighting days.

This was followed by a procession of aroind 40 bikers from the Three Amigos as well as standard bearers, veterans and officials from the Royal Marines and the Royal Navy.

The cortege set off from Haverfordwest’s VC Gallery, standard bearers then joined at Pembroke Dock’s Garrison chapel. Vintage military vehicles also joined the procession and people lined Pembroke Dock’s High Street to pay their respects.

The Three Amigos bikers then accompanied Ted to the crematorium, leading the funeral procession and bringing traffic to a standstill.

“It was absolutely brilliant,” said Gloria. “The man driving the car with the family in said he had never seen anything like it before.

At both the church and the crematorium buglers played the last post and eulogies were given at both services.

Gloria said: “It wasn’t morbid. It was a fantastic day, and the sun came out as well.”

A wake was held afterwards in the VC Gallery which was ‘chock a block’.

“My sister and I did all the catering,” said Gloria. I baked 400 cakes and there wasn’t a crumb left.”

Gloria thanked Kevin Stanley and the team at the VC Gallery who helped organise the funeral.

“He was absolutely spot on,” she said. “I don’t think we would have done half of what we did without him.”

She also thanked funeral director, Neil Roberts, the marines, firefighters and buglers and all who contributed and made it a day to remember.