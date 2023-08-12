THE members of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are always out and about capturing the beauty of the county. 

We have 2,900 members who are constantly taking great photos from all over Pembrokeshire, including of landmarks, beauty spots, historic buildings and the nature on show.

We usually set our members a theme and this week, the theme is rabbits and hares.

We received dozens of submissions and here are just a few of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Rabbit. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Rabbit. Picture: Tracy Hall

Western Telegraph: Hare. Picture: Paula Duffy

Western Telegraph: Baby rabbit on Skomer. Picture: Richard Rees

Western Telegraph: Rabbit at Manor Park. Picture: Claire Hodges

Western Telegraph: Mr Thor. Picture: Tracey John

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.