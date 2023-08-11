The kayaker had launched from Whitesands for Gesial Fawr bay - but had struggled for some two hours on the return journey.

Luckily, their predicament was spotted by a member of the public who was walking the coast path and alerted the coastguard.

St Davids all weather lifeboat, Norah Wortley, launched at 1.48pm on Thursday, August 10, and made its way in choppy seas to the kayaker.

RNLI Lifeguards North Pembrokeshire also launched a jet ski from Whitesands beach and stood by making sure the kayaker was okay until the lifeboat arrived.

Once at the scene, the lifeboat deployed its smaller Y boat which recovered both kayak and kayaker to the all-weather lifeboat.

Following assessment, the casualty was declared fit and well. The lifeboat then travelled to Whitesands, where the kayaker paddled back ashore from just outside the surf line.

The crew and lifeboat returned to the station, with Norah Wortley back ready for service at 2:50pm.

This was crew member Michael Phillips’ for his first rescue launch at the helm, having recently qualified as deputy coxswain.