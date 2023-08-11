Backing the event since 2018, Werndale, part of Circle Health Group, boasts the UK’s largest network of independent hospitals. Werndale offers clinical excellence with peaceful surroundings in Bancyfelin, Carmarthenshire.

This year’s awards take place at Pembrokeshire County Showground on October 26, when 18 prizes will be handed out to some very deserving winners.

For over 32 years, Werndale has served local Welsh communities with patient-focused private healthcare. Werndale employ over 150 local staff, treating local patients. The hospital offers fast and easy access to private treatments and services, include Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, General Surgery and many more specialties.

Werndale welcome insured and self-paying patients, offer flexible finance options and also work in partnership with the NHS.

Jacky Jones, Executive Director of Werndale Hospital said: “Werndale are very proud to be sponsoring these awards which provide an opportunity to highlight the remarkable achievements of individuals working within the health and social care sector. The awards honour the dedication, empathy, and professionalism that countless healthcare workers demonstrate daily.

“People are at the heart of everything we do at Werndale – whether that’s supporting our talented, passionate staff or the people they care for. By sponsoring again this year, we hope to not only demonstrate our commitment to community engagement, but also support the development of unity and camaraderie among healthcare professionals and our local community.

“Werndale is passionate about supporting enhanced collaboration and ultimately improvements to patient outcomes across the entire healthcare community. The awards also encourage knowledge sharing and inspire those involved to learn from one another's experiences. By showcasing the incredible work of professionals already working in the field, the event also serves as a source of motivation for aspiring healthcare providers – which we passionately support at Werndale”.

A total of eighteen awards will be handed out at the ceremony, and now people are being given the chance to nominate individuals, teams and businesses which they think would make worthy winners.

These will include a range of carers across the whole sector including GPs, nurses, carers and volunteers.

Nominate here.

This year’s categories are: • Care Hero Award; • Carer in the Home Award; • Excellence in Nursing Award; • Volunteer of the Year; • Health Charity of the Year; • Best Place to Work Award; • Care Home of the Year; • Housing with Care Award; • Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year; • Health Campaigner of the Year; • GP Practice of the Year; • GP of the Year; • Mental Health Award; • Health Care Team Award; • Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year; • Women's Health Team of the Year; • Pharmacy of the Year and • Outstanding Achievement Award.