A CARMARTHENSHIRE man is wanted for domestic abuse.
Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an appeal to find 27-year-old Stephan Leyson.
As well as being sought for ‘domestic-related offences’, Leyson is also wanted on recall to prison.
Anyone with any information which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or online at https://orlo.uk/xDzRa.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
When reporting information about Leyson, quote the reference: 23000678897.
