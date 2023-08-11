Dyfed-Powys Police have launched an appeal to find 27-year-old Stephan Leyson.

As well as being sought for ‘domestic-related offences’, Leyson is also wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone with any information which could help officers with their investigation should contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or online at https://orlo.uk/xDzRa.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Stephan Leyson (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

When reporting information about Leyson, quote the reference: 23000678897.