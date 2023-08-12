Dog owners and the general public are being urged to be extra vigilant after reports of a number of snake sightings across Pembrokeshire recently.
There have been a number of adder sightings across the UK in recent months resulting in the deaths of numerous dogs.
Vets are urging dog owners to be on the lookout for adders, especially during the warmer months as that is when they become "increasingly mobile".
There are only three types of snakes native to the UK - an adder, grass snake and a smooth snake.
Adders are the most dangerous as they are the only venomous one out of the three.
Map reveals snake sightings across Pembrokeshire
A Google Map of the UK has revealed the snake sightings reported across the UK, including a number in Pembrokeshire.
According to the map, there have been numerous adder sightings across Pembrokeshire including near Haverfordwest, Angle and St Davids.
While there have also been grass snakes reported just North of Milford Haven.
RSPCA issues warning amid snake sightings
The RSPCA has also issued a warning to snake owners asking them to make sure their pets don't escape into the wild.
RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button said: “Last year, we took more than one thousand reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months.
"This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather - so as the UK continues to swelter this summer, we’re braced for another influx of calls.
“The RSPCA urges all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year."
If you suspect your dog has been bitten by an adder it is important to get your four-legged friend to your local vet immediately.
