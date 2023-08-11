Kevin Offland, 45, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court yesterday, Thursday, August 10.

He was charged with raping a woman over 16 in Pembrokeshire in 2014.

He was also charged with four counts of intentionally touching an underage teenage girl in a non-penetrative sexual way.

These offences are alleged to have taken place between 2020 and 2022.

Another count involved penetrative sexual touching of an underage teen, alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2017.

Offland, of Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth, is also accused of inciting an underage teenage girl to masturbate him between November 2016 and November 2017.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place in Pembrokeshire.

Offland did not enter a plea.

The case was listed for trial and Offland was remanded in custody until a hearing at Swansea Crown Court next month.