Other times, places stay relatively the same and by looking back at old photos, you can pinpoint the exact location because it is not much different to the time period you’re currently in and how it looks when you walk past.

This week, we take a look at some old pictures from Haverfordwest in the late 1890s to early 1900s and then look at what they are like on the most recent Google Street View images from 2022. Some of the locations may be in slightly different places on the same street but it is clear to see how much the areas have grown over the last century.

Take a look at the pictures below.

New Road, Haverfordwest in the 1900s. (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

New Road, Haverfordwest in 2022. (Image: Google Street View)

Barn Street, Haverfordwest in the late 1800s or early 1900s. (Image: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Barn Street, Haverfordwest, 2021. (Image: Google Street View)

Market Street, Haverfordwest in the late 1890s/early 1900s (Image: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories)

Market Street, Haverfordwest in 2022. (Image: Google Street View)

The old pictures were provided by our nostalgia group. If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook.