For five wonderful days Aberjazz will bring the town of Fishguard to life with live music, workshops, the Aberjazz parade, free Aberjazz fringe events and the fabulous Aberjazz Party.

For this special 20th anniversary, Aberjazz is bringing some distinguished musicians to Fishguard, introducing jazz and blues influences based on a broad spectrum of world music.

The fun starts on Thursday, August 24 with the festival’s curtain raiser in Ffwrn featuring one of Aberjazz’s favourite bands, Little Rumba, back for the first time since before lock-down.

Aberjazz is proud to welcome Cleveland Watkiss MBE as this year’s festival headliner, who will lead his excellent eight-piece band with The Great Jamaican Songbook at Theatr Gwaun on Saturday.

Be prepared for poignant stories and the music with its deep, infectious, laid back drum and bass rhythm. What could be more special when we are acknowledging 75 years of Windrush?

The Aberjazz parade will take place on the afternoon of Sunday, August 27. It will be led by our the Aberjazz dragon, Idris, and the band, Wonderbrass. Both will lead the crowd through the town to the back of the market where they will join the Aberjam-open mic, DJs and the Artisans’ Market.

As well as the parade, t he festival also boasts more family friendly fun; on Friday, August 25, young pirates can dress up and come to Groovin' with Pirates in Theatr Gwaun at 11am with a second performance at 4pm.

For the festival closing party in Ffwrn on Monday, August 28 Aberjazz is delighted to welcome the winner of the 2023 Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition The N’Famady Kouyaté band, supported by local talent Tongue and Groove.

Add to this free workshops in everything from swing dancing to slide guitar and a feast of free fringe concerts and you have a 20th birthday celebration to remember.

Ticketed concerts cost between £10 and £25 Aberjazz is sponsored by Arts Council of Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council, Fishguard Town Council and Stena Line among others.

Latest news about the festival and tickets are available on www.aberjazz.com. See also www.facebook.com/aberjazz.