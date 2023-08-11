The court previously heard that officers stopped a vehicle as it drove through Monkton, and, when speaking to Zamurd Hussain – who was a passenger – they could smelt cannabis.

Hussain, 40, subsequently threw a black bag out of the vehicle, which was found to contain a “substantial amount” of cannabis.

He was also found to have £1,500 in cash on him.

The defendant, previously of Ramsden Court in Monkton, was found guilty on January 16 of possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis, as well as acquiring criminal property.

He was handed a total 21-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Swansea Crown Court on February 13.

Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings were launched to recover money that Hussain, now of Cross Park in Pembroke Dock, had earned by selling cannabis.

It was previously agreed the benefit figure – the amount Hussain profited from the sale of the cannabis – was £15,000.

However, the amount he will have to pay back has been contested.

“The defence does not accept the £1,500 is his,” said Hannah George, representing Hussain. “It was lent by his sister and he intended to pay her back.”

Judge Paul Thomas ordered that a contested POCA hearing be held on September 15.