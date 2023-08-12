That is according to first minister Mark Drakeford, who released a statement about the 2023-24 budget today.

He revealed that his cabinet had convened at the start of the month in order to discuss the "significant financial pressures" being faced by the people of Wales.

Finances were, he said, up to £900 million lower in real terms than in 2021.

"When we made our budget for 2023-24, we drew on all our available resources to protect frontline services and provide targeted cost-of-living support to individuals and the economy," Mr Drakeford said

"But even after doing all that, our financial position after the UK Spring Budget in March, was up to £900 million lower in real terms than when that budget was set by the UK Government at the time of the last spending review in 2021."

Mr Drakeford levelled the blame for these money worries squarely at his counterparts in Westminster.

"We are in this position because of the record levels of inflation we have experienced post-pandemic; because of the mis-management of the economy and public finances by successive UK governments over the last 13 years and because of unfunded commitments made by the UK Government, particularly in relation to public sector pay," he said.

He said the cabinet will be working over the summer to mitigate these budgetary pressures based on our principles.

Mr Drakeford said these include:

protecting frontline public services, as far as possible;

targeting support towards those at greatest need.

"A further update will be provided to the Senedd once this work has been completed," he said.

"This is the toughest financial situation we have faced since devolution."

In response, leader of the Welsh Tories Andrew RT Davies said: "Mark Drakeford must take responsibility.

"Devolution without accountability isn’t fit for purpose."