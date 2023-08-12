The shower has been streaking through the Earth's atmosphere since mid-July as the Earth slams into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

The meteors seem to originate from the Perseus constellation.

The display is considered one of the best of the year because it produces bright meteors and is one of the most active.

During the peak of the Perseid meteor shower up to 100 shooting stars per hour will be visible.

There is also a high chance of seeing fireballs, which are very bright meteors, as well as meteors with long trains.

Observers can look out for the Perseid shower wherever they are, but a clear sky with minimal light pollution offers the best chance of catching a glimpse.

The maximum number of “shooting stars” observers are likely to see at the peak of the shower is 100 per hour.

While normal rates can see anywhere between 50 and 75 shooting stars in the sky every hour.

When is the best time to see the Perseids Meteor Shower in the UK?





This year’s meteor shower is set to peak around August 13 and will continue until August 24.

The best time to view the shower is reportedly between midnight and 5.30am.

Last year, hundreds spent the night at the Unesco World Heritage Site on Mount Nemrut in south-eastern Turkey to watch the annual meteor show that stretches along the orbit of the comet Swift–Tuttle.

Perched at an altitude of more than 7,000 feet, the statues are part of a temple and tomb complex that King Antiochus I, of the ancient Commagene kingdom, built as a monument to himself.

A 164ft man-made mound, the presumed tomb of Antiochus, sets the background.

The ancient site that includes giant 33ft seated statues of Antiochus, surrounded by ancient Gods, including Zeus and Apollo, was discovered in 1881 by a German engineer.