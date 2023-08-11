Mark Hambrook was drinking at his partner’s address in Hakin on the night of July 29-30.

Swansea Crown Court heard that when she returned home, Hambrook “opened the door quickly” and – “before she had time to do anything” – grabbed her head and smashed it against the wall.

He then continued to hit her.

Prosecutor Thomas Scapens told the court that at one stage during the incident, Hambrook’s hand was “covered in blood”.

The court heard that the complainant did not support the prosecution, so no evidence was presented about the injuries she suffered from the attack.

However, the prosecution was able to go ahead as the incident was caught on a neighbour’s doorbell camera.

“It seems to me that a significant reason for [the complainant] not wanting to be actively involved in the prosecution is out of fear of you,” said Recorder David Harris.

“You have previous convictions for violence, including violence against a former partner.”

Hambrook, 38, of Waterloo Square in Hakin, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr Lewingdon, in mitigation, said the defendant was remorseful about the incident, and was “embarrassed” when he saw the video footage.

He said the defendant was “realistic” about the sentence he would receive.

“It must be accepted the custody threshold is passed,” he said.

“It was, in my judgement, a sickening assault. The footage is quite shocking,” Recorder Harris said, addressing Hambrook.

“It is said on your behalf that you show remorse. I have concerns about that. The content of the pre-sentence report indicates otherwise.

“The author of the report said you blamed the victim for your reaction.”

He sentenced Hambrook to 20 months in prison.

“There is no application for a restraining order. Had there been one, it would have been inevitable,” Recorder Harris said.