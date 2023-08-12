As well as cinema screenings, live events and a popular summer school, it has also hosted two very successful Clothes Swap afternoons - and other similar events are in the pipeline.

The Clothes Swap events go hand in hand with its cinema screenings and past films have included Fashion Reimagined and Joyland.

The Clothes Swaps event are held every two months with the next event ocurring on Sunday 17 September between 2pm and 4pm with an opportunity to see Theatre Camp.

Tim Howe, Senior Manager Youth and Community at the Torch says it is a way of helping the environment as well as seeing popular films on your doorstep.

“Our Clothes Swap at the Torch Theatre is open to all," he said.

"Exchange your clean items of clothing for some other pre-loved clothing in order to promote sustainable consumption, and it won’t cost you a penny!

"The remaining clothes will be upcycled and used in our Youth Theatre productions so it’s a win, win situation for all.”

The Torch Theatre accepts pre-loved children’s and adult’s clothes, shoes and accessories, and the Torch encourages you to bring something to swap.

What you bring doesn’t need to be of the same value or similar garment that you take home with you - and our new piece of clothing might be something totally different to your usual wardrobe!

Artistic Director at the Torch Theatre, Chelsey Gillard said: “These events are just great for bringing the community together.

"The Clothes Swap events have been really well supported, so much so, that we are planning ahead and shall host these events throughout the year.

"They are excellent for engaging with the community and offering something a little bit different where not only people can swap clothes, they can also visit our Café Torch and grab some light lunch or pop to our cinema to see a film and make an afternoon of it.”

Following the event on Sunday 17 September, another Clothes Swap event will take place on Sunday 19 November between 2pm-4pm.