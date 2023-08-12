The defendants were accused of crimes including rape, drug dealing, and breaching sexual harm prevention orders.

One of the defendants received a 27-year extended sentence for raping three women, while the other three defendants were jailed for a combined six years and eight months.

Here is a round-up of their cases.

Saul Henvey

Saul Rowan Henvey, 47, from Tregaron, was jailed for more than 20 years after subjecting three women to terrifying ordeals.

Henvey he met the woman in Lampeter on May 6, 2021, and told her he loved her after leading her into the woods, before raping her.

He was arrested and charged the following day after a manhunt in Lampeter and the wider Ceredigion area.

Saul Henvey was handed an extended 27-year sentence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

While he was in custody, police officers continued the investigation and revisited a previous allegation of rape from May 2019.

In that allegation, the victim said Henvey approached her when she was alone in her front garden and manipulated her into letting him in, where he would go on to rape her.

This victim continued to be manipulated by Henvey for several months before she reported what happened to domestic violence support officers, who contacted the police in January 2020.

At the time, the case wasn’t progressed because of evidential issues, but the behaviours reported matched that of Henvey’s attack.

After being charged with the Lampeter attack, a further allegation came to light when another woman saw the charge reported in the media.

The woman came forward and reported that Henvey had raped her in the Llanddewi Brefi area between March and April 2021. The woman was at home and Henvey manipulated her into letting him stay the night by claiming he was homeless, and on two separate occasions, she woke up to find him raping her in her own bed.

He was jailed for 21 years at Swansea Crown Court, and will serve a further six years on extended licence – for a total 27-year extended sentence. Henvey has also been placed on the sex offenders register for life and indefinite restraining orders were granted to all three of the victims.

Matthew Pritchard

Cocaine dealer Matthew Pritchard was jailed at Swansea Crown Court for three years and eight months.

Pritchard, 29, of Station Road in Pembroke Dock, admitted two offences of possession with intent to supply cocaine, and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The court had previously heard that police raided the home of Pritchard and his co-defendant Daloni Jones in Llandysul on February 9 of this year, and recovered at least 23.5 grams of cocaine.

On May 11, police raided a property in Penrhiw-llan where the couple were staying, and recovered 11.84 grams of cocaine.

Cocaine dealer Matthew Pritchard has been jailed, while his partner received a suspended sentence. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Evidence from the defendants’ phones resulted in them being charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine between January 1 and May 12.

Sentencing Jones at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Paul Hobson ruled that the pair’s relationship had been abusive, and that she played “an important role” in Pritchard’s drug dealing operation as she was “in fear of him”. However, he added she did also deal with customers herself.

Jones, 26, of Bro Gwynfaen, Croes-lan, near Llandysul, was sentenced her to 21 months, suspended for 18 months.

Callum Roberts

Sex offender Callum Roberts set up TikTok, Facebook and Snapchat accounts to try and get around a court order.

Roberts, now 24, was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order in July 2018.

In July this year, officers visited his home on Priory Avenue in Haverfordwest. Roberts refused to hand over his phone for inspection, which put him in breach of the sexual harm prevention order.

Callum Roberts has been jailed for breaching a sexual harm prevention order. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

When the officers gained access to his phone, they found he had used false names to set up accounts on various social media platforms, and had deleted messages from Facebook chats – all of which was prohibited by the order.

He was jailed for two years for each of the five breaches – running concurrently.

Shaun Smith

Shaun Smith has been jailed for his repeated disregard for a sexual harm prevention order.

Smith was made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order as he was jailed for 15 months in December 2018 for attempting to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming and attempting to cause a female to engage in sexual activity without consent.

As part of his sexual harm prevention order, Smith was not allowed to delete any history on his devices that were connected to the internet.

On June 29, two officers visited Smith’s home, on Park Street in Ammanford, to conduct a risk assessment.

He handed over his phone, and when they asked if he had deleted anything, he said he had deleted the Telegram app.

Shaun Smith was jailed for his third breach of a sexual harm prevention order. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Smith said he had been “talking to a woman” on the app and via a third-party explicit website, but then deleted the app and its history.

He told officers he deleted it because “someone was trying to scam [him]”.

Smith had already breached the order twice before – by using a phone with internet capability without notifying the police, and by buying a PlayStation 4 – which connects to the internet – without notifying the police.

Recorder David Harris said this latest breach represented “an escalation of the breaches as he jailed Smith for one year.