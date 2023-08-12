The all-weather and inshore lifeboats were en route to the location when they heard that the coasteering group had been safely located.

This enabled the volunteer crews to return to station and prepare for the launch that evening for the annual Solva harbour visit.

The all-weather lifeboat Norah Wortley’s scheduled one-hour visit had to be extended to accommodate the number of people queuing to meet the crew and have a look around the Tamar class lifeboat.

The Norah Wortley arrives in Solva. (Image: Simon Legg)

As well as a tour of the lifeboat, volunteers were on hand to offer water safety advice and sell RNLI merchandise, whilst Stormy Stan proved a hit with children and adults alike. Over £245 was raised from voluntary donations.

Judd Kohler, deputy RNLI coxswain for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, said following the event on on Thursday August 3: ‘I’d like to thank everyone who came along to Solva harbour last night, included our volunteer crew, fundraisers and Solva harbour staff.

The lifeboat had a warm welcome to Solva. (Image: Lyndon Lomax)

“The earlier shout was thankfully resolved successfully so we were able to continue with our planned visit. The annual visit is a great opportunity to get up close to our lifesaving lifeboats and our crew really value the support shown.’ Volunteers at St Davids RNLI lifeboat station have been praised for their exceptional dedication during July which saw multiple assessments, community events and lifeboat launches.

Several of the crew completed training plans marking the culmination of months of training and time spent volunteering for the RNLI.

These include:

· John Williams, Greg Clifft, Jane Palin and Nige Robinson (Duty Launch Authority pass out examinations)

· Pad Rees, Martin Charlton and Nick Phillips (all-weather lifeboat navigator plans)

· Mike Phillips (coxswain’s pass out)

· Chris Edwards (mechanic pass out)

· Mike Hopkins and Will Chant (winch operator pass outs)

· Judd Kohler (head launcher pass out)

· Simone Eade (lifeboat press officer training plan and pass out assessment).

St Davids lifeboat volunteers and RNLI crew from other stations provided cover whilst full time station mechanic Mike Chant recovered from a double wrist fracture over the last 11 weeks.

As a result of this support, both St Davids all-weather and inshore lifeboats remained available for service, launching on service many times throughout.

Will Chant, RNLI Coxswain for St Davids RNLI lifeboat, said: 'To all of the crew, fundraisers and wider RNLI support team I’d like to say thank you for their hard-work and dedication to the charity.

“July marked my one year anniversary as St Davids Coxswain and the last few months have reinforced my view that St Davids lifeboat crew are an incredible bunch of human beings, and I’m lucky to have them as my crew.’