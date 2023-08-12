Alun Thomas of Ambleston rallied more than 50 fellow enthusiasts to create a cavalcade of vintage vehicles ro raise money for the unit.

The tractor rally, which toured mid Pembrokeshire, raised £1,300 and was the third fundraising rally organied by Alun, supported by his daughter Enfys.

The latest figure takes Alun's total raised for the unit up to just under £4,000.

He and Enfys recently presented their cheque for £1,300 to the nursing team in gratitude for the wonderful work they do with patients.

Alun and daughter Enfys present the cheque to Withybush CDU staff. (Image: Withybush CDU)

Bernie George, trustee of the Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal said: “We are so grateful for Alun’s efforts to support others going through treatment.

"An ex-patient himself, he understands the importance of the unit to our community. The nursing team were keen to meet up to thank Alun and Enfys for their hard work in raising funds which will go to support others.”

Photo Enfys and Alun presenting their donation to the nursing team at the Unit.