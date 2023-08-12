Other times, places stay relatively the same and by looking back at old photos, you can pinpoint the exact location because it is not much different to the time period you’re currently in and how it looks when you walk past.

This week, we take a look at some old pictures from Cardigan and then look at what they are like on the most recent Google Street View images from 2022. Some of the locations may be in slightly different places on the same street but it is clear to see how much the areas have grown over the last century.

Take a look at the pictures below.

High Street, Cardigan in the days before Shire Hall. (Image: Newsquest archive)

High Street, Cardigan in 2022. (Image: Google Street View)

What Cardigan Castle was believed to have looked like from above. (Image: Newsquest Archive)

What's left of Cardigan Castle in 2022 from above (Image: Google Maps)

An old photo of Cardigan Memorial Hospital (Image: Newsquest Archives)

What's left of the Cardigan Memorial Hospital site in 2022. (Image: Google Street View)