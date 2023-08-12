St Lawrence's Church at Gumfreston, near Tenby, was declared redundant in 2021 and faced falling into ruin.

Now, thanks to a grant, it is to be saved by The Friends of Friendless Churches who will be able to carry out critical repairs.

A £769,000 National Heritage Memorial Fund grant has been awarded to the Friends to enable them to save both the Gumfreston church and another historic redundant church - St James’s, Llangua, Monmouthshire.

St Laurence's Church has a tranquil position in a wooded valley. (Image: Andy Marshall/Friends of Friendless Churches)

The Friends of Friendless Churches said: “Both churches have been embedded in the local landscape for at least 900 years, but both became redundant in the past few years.

"These ancient buildings, which had served their communities for centuries, are rich in architectural, historical and cultural heritage but are in a dire condition; without this lifeline, they faced falling into ruin."

The sanctuary at St Laurence's Church, Gumfreston. (Image: Andy Marshall/Friends of Friendless Churches)

St Lawrence’s, Gumfreston was designated 'at-risk' in 2022.

It has become engulfed in ivy and has suffered from substantial long-term water ingress, which has seriously damaged the roof, walls and floors, and threatens the vulnerable medieval wall paintings.

To save this church, the Friends need to re-roof the entire building, lay new drainage and rainwater goods, stabilise the fragile wall-paintings, undertake masonry repairs throughout, and much more besides.

Part of one of the church's wall paintings which have been discovered. (Image: Friends of Friendless Churches)

St Lawrence's was built on an ancient, perhaps pre-Christian, site next to three holy wells that were revered for their healing properties.

It is set above the River Ritec, which was navigable until around 1820, and may have been built to serve the wealthy Flemish mercantile community that was settled in the region by Henry I in 1107.

The large tapering 15th-century tower contains columbaria (housing for doves)

A rare 15th-century wall painting has survived in the nave, with hints that more medieval paintings are yet to be revealed beneath the ivy and peeling emulsion paint.

The 14th century bell is its belfry is thought to be the oldest in Pembrokeshire.

Rachel Morley, director of the Friends of Friendless Churches, said “These two beautiful churches at Gumfreston and Llangua are the artistic and spiritual legacies of countless generations.

St James' Church, Llangua, Monmouthshire. (Image: Friends of Friendless Churches)

"We are thrilled that through this support from the NHMF we can now rescue these two churches and protect them for generations to come.”

Dr Simon Thurley, chair of the National Heritage Memorial Fund, said: “I am thrilled that the National Heritage Memorial Fund are able to support the Friends of Friendless Churches with this vital grant to safeguard the future of these two wonderful churches, particularly after the challenges that the global pandemic has thrown at the structures and the people who devote such care to them.

“We’re tremendously proud to have provided a lifeline for some of Wales’s incredible heritage sites and assets through the Covid-19 Response Fund – from castles and churches to libraries – helping them to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.”