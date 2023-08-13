If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Tilly, two years old, female, Miniature Poodle

Tilly has made tremendous progress in the short time she’s been here.

She’s gone from being a terrified little girl who would run away from you to being fine with being picked up.

Initially she will probably be quite overwhelmed when she first gets home as she has never lived in one before.

She will need understanding adopters who can help teach her new skills.

Tilly will need a home with a confident resident dog she can bond to and gain comfort from.

Bee, seven months old, female, Crossbreed – in foster in Llannon

Bee is a delightful affectionate bundle of fun who we can’t believe is still looking for her forever home.

She is a fast learner and is already learning different commands. Bee walks well on her harness, she enjoys investigating all the smells and bounding through puddles.

She needs an active home with lots of time to dedicate to giving her attention and training through positive reinforcement.

She will need a well-rounded resident dog to be her new best friend in the home which doesn’t mind a bouncy puppy with lots of energy who wants to play.

Bee has settled really well in foster. She will be an amazing addition to any home that has the time to put into her.

Gable, six years old, Male, Pug

Gable is a happy boy who has come to us from a breeder to find his forever home.

He is friendly and comes straight up for a fuss and a cuddle.

He has only known life with the company of other dogs so will need a home with a resident dog to help him settle into his new life.

He has never lived in a home before and will need understanding adopters who can help him learn new skills.

River, five years old, female, Cocker Spaniel

River is an affectionate girl who has come so far in such a short amount of time.

River adores other dogs and will need at least one confident dog in her new home to be her friend and companion.

She has never lived in a home before, so her adopters will need to be kind and understanding as she settles in.

River is such a sweetheart who is ready to give her whole heart to her new family and cannot wait to learn about home life and how much love is waiting for her.

Bella, five years old, female, Weimaraner

Bella has come to us from a home through no fault of her own as her owners no longer had time for her.

Although she has come to us from a home, we are told that she lived in a kennel so she may need to learn all about home life and house training.

She is a sweet girl who is very friendly and in the right circumstances could be homed as an only dog.

She is very clever and already knows the commands sit, paw, heel and lay down.

She has lived with older children and so could be homed with older dog savvy children.