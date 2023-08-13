Police investigators are at the scene on the A487 this morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police are advising drivers that the road is closed between Penycwm and Roch and to avoid the area and take an alternative route if possible.

AA Traffic said that the crash - believed to have involved one car - was reported at 10.22pm last night.

The AA Traffic map shows the location of the crash. (Image: AA Traffic)

The AA posted this morning: "Road closed due to crash investigation work on A487 both ways from Welsh Road to Erw Lon. Following a serious accident which happened at around 22:30 last night."

It is understood that at least one person was taken to hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Wales Ambulance Service has been contacted for further information.