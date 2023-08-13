The organisers, Tenby Round Table, reluctantly took the decision this morning after looking at the weather forecast.

Announcing the decision on Facebook, the organisation said: "Unfortunately we are going to have to cancel today's Summer Spectacular.

"We wanted to leave it as late as possible with a changing forecast. But after speaking to our members, volunteers and suppliers we have called it off.

"A cancelled Spectacular means we won’t be able to raise charity funds, but a washed out Spectacular costs charity funds.

"Gutted, but we will see you all on Sunday the 27th of August!"

Music, entertainment and the 10pm fireworks display will all be included in the event at the end of the month, which will now be the only Summer Spectacular of the season.

Earlier this year, Tenby Rotary Club and Tenby and District Lions said they would no longer be organising Spectaculars, which have previously taken place on the last Sunday in July and every Sunday in August.