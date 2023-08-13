The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning with Pembrokeshire a chance to get up to 80mm of rain in as little as three hours on Monday (August 14).

The heavy rain warning will be in place virtually all day, running from midnight tonight until 9pm on Monday.

It covers all areas of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and St Davids.

The heavy rain could cause flooding, road closures and leave homes without power for periods of time.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning for Pembrokeshire is due to heavy and persistent rain.

As a result of the heavy rain, the Met Office said to expect:

Flooding with the potential to cause damage

Flooded roads could temporarily cut off some communities

Difficult driving conditions and road closures due to spray and flooding

Delays and/or cancellations to train and bus services due to flooding

Power cuts and loss of other services

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Rain is expected to develop across southwest England and south Wales on Sunday evening and spread northeast to affect many parts of England and Wales through Monday before easing and clearing into the North Sea on Monday night.

"Within this larger band, a corridor of heavy, persistent and perhaps thundery rainfall is expected to develop.

"There is some uncertainty in the track of this heavier rain but 20-40 mm of rain is expected to fall in many areas within the warning area, with a chance of 60-80 mm falling in a few places, much of which would fall in 3-6 hours.

"At this stage, this very heavy rain appears more likely to fall over northwest Wales and northwest England."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the heavy rain warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the heavy rain warning are:

Bridgend

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Neath Port Talbot

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Swansea

Wrexham

For more information or details on tips on how to stay safe during heavy rain visit the Met Office website.