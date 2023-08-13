The incident saw the vehicle leave the A487 road and collide with a number of people and a tent at Newgale Campsite.

Dyfed-Powys Police are now appealing for witnesses or information following the serious collision.

Shortly after 10.30pm several calls were made to emergency services reporting the one-car collision at the popular campsite.

A police spokesperson said: “The blue Ford Fiesta, which contained a number of occupants, is believed to have been travelling from the direction of Roch in the St Davids direction when it lost control and veered off the road.

“It crashed into the campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent, injuring nine, including passengers in the car.

“The injuries sustained by two of them are described as serious. They remain in hospital at this time.

“Officers are appealing for any information regarding the vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, and its occupants.

“The road was closed to allow investigations and reopened at around 7.45am today.

“We are especially interested in any dash-cam footage or doorbell footage which may have captured the vehicle being driven from Roch to the scene of the collision at Newgale.”

If you have information that could help police with this investigation, let them know on bit.ly/DPPContactOnline; 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or 101 Quote reference: DP-20230812-